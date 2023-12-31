In Week 17 action at Soldier Field, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will face the Chicago Bears defense and Jaylon Johnson. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Atlanta pass catchers versus the Bears' pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Falcons vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 95.7 6.8 41 115 6.40

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Drake London vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has hauled in 808 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Atlanta is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards (3,040) and 26th in passing touchdowns (14).

The Falcons' offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 19.1 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 16th with 4,987 total yards (332.5 per game).

Atlanta sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.9 times per game (seventh-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Falcons pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 47 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (38.5% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 34 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Chicago has given up 3,562 (237.5 per game), the eighth-most in the league.

The Bears are allowing 23 points per game, 21st in the league.

Chicago has allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

26 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake London vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Drake London Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 91 55 Def. Targets Receptions 61 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.2 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 808 34 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.7 2.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 164 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.