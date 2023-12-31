Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons match up with the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Patterson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 45 rushes for 161 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.6 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 12 targets for 38 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Falcons have no other running back on the injury report.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Patterson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 45 161 0 3.6 12 9 38 1

Patterson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Texans 0 0 0 1 7 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 10 56 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1 0 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 13 0 2 7 0 Week 12 Saints 8 43 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 11 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 5 -2 0 1 2 1 Week 16 Colts 7 26 0 2 7 0

