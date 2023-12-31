Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 17?
Will Bijan Robinson hit paydirt when the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson has run for a team-leading 873 yards on 188 carries (58.2 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Robinson has also tacked on 48 catches for 373 yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Robinson has found the end zone on the ground in four games this year.
- He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|22
|95
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|16
|91
|1
|3
|32
|1
|Week 13
|@Jets
|18
|53
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|10
|34
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|7
|11
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|12
|72
|0
|7
|50
|0
Rep Bijan Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.