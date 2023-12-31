Best Bets, Odds for the Bears vs. Falcons Game – Week 17
Check out best bets for when the Chicago Bears (6-9) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
When is Bears vs. Falcons?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bears to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.0) is 1.0 point further in their direction.
- The Bears have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 60.8%.
- The Bears have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Chicago has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- This season, the Falcons have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Atlanta has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Chicago (-3)
- The Bears have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-2).
- Chicago has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-10-0).
- Atlanta has not covered the spread (0-2) when it's at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38.5)
- These teams average a combined 40 points per game, 1.5 more points than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.7 more points per game (42.2) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
- Eight of the Bears' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (53.3%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Falcons' 15 games with a set total.
Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|195.1
|15
|53.2
|3
Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|181.8
|4
|19.5
|0
