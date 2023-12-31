Sunday's game at Neville Arena has the Auburn Tigers (10-2) matching up with the North Alabama Lions (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-54 win, as our model heavily favors Auburn.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Tigers secured a 69-62 victory over Washington State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Auburn vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, North Alabama 54

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers captured their best win of the season on December 20, when they claimed a 69-62 victory over the Washington State Cougars, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19), according to our computer rankings.

The Tigers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

The Tigers have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 at home over Washington State (No. 19) on December 20

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 89) on November 30

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 12

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 152) on December 3

67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 158) on December 16

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game (scoring 69.3 points per game to rank 129th in college basketball while giving up 52.4 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball) and have a +202 scoring differential overall.

The Tigers are putting up 71.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.7 more points than they're averaging in road games (64.8).

Auburn allows 50.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 55.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.