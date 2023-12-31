The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) aim to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Foster Auditorium.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (53.5).

Mississippi Valley State is 1-5 when it scores more than 53.5 points.

Alabama is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 50.9 points.

The Crimson Tide score 9.7 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Delta Devils give up (86.2).

When Alabama puts up more than 86.2 points, it is 3-0.

When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 0-4.

This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 46.2% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Delta Devils give up.

The Delta Devils make 30.7% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (46-for-108)

13.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (46-for-108) Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.1 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.1 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

