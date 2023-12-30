2024 NCAA Bracketology: UAB March Madness Resume | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UAB be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How UAB ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|229
UAB's best wins
Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, UAB registered its best win of the season on December 22, a 79-78 overtime home victory. Javian Davis tallied a team-best 15 points with two rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus Drake.
Next best wins
- 90-85 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on December 29
- 66-63 over Maryland (No. 162/RPI) on November 12
- 92-86 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on November 25
- 80-77 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 16
- 58-57 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on November 21
UAB's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- According to the RPI, the Blazers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- UAB has the 222nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Blazers' 18 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.
- UAB has 18 games left to play this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UAB's next game
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. UAB Blazers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPNU
