The Troy Trojans (1-6) play the Georgia State Panthers (5-4) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Troy vs. Georgia State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Crystal Henderson: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

3.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Deasia Merrill: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.