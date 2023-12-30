The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Thomas Dowd: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Myles Rigsby: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Jacob Meyer: 13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Blackmon: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Easley Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 73rd 80.4 Points Scored 85.8 20th 322nd 78.3 Points Allowed 69.9 156th 12th 43.8 Rebounds 43.1 15th 11th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 13.6 8th 112th 8.3 3pt Made 9.5 34th 99th 15.0 Assists 16.3 48th 251st 12.7 Turnovers 14.0 321st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.