The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

  • Christyon Eugene: 16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Thomas Dowd: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

  • John Ojiako: 12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jacob Meyer: 13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kylan Blackmon: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kevin Easley Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jimmy Nichols: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank
73rd 80.4 Points Scored 85.8 20th
322nd 78.3 Points Allowed 69.9 156th
12th 43.8 Rebounds 43.1 15th
11th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 13.6 8th
112th 8.3 3pt Made 9.5 34th
99th 15.0 Assists 16.3 48th
251st 12.7 Turnovers 14.0 321st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.