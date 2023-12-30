The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Troy is 6-2-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Trojans' nine games have gone over the point total.

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of six Chanticleers games this season have gone over the point total.

