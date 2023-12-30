The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

In games Troy shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Chanticleers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 32nd.

The Trojans put up only 3.8 more points per game (83.3) than the Chanticleers give up (79.5).

Troy is 6-2 when scoring more than 79.5 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

Troy is putting up 92.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Trojans have played better at home this season, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.

Troy is averaging 9.3 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.6, 36.6%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule