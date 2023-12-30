The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) welcome in the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) after losing three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.



South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Monarchs score just 4.6 fewer points per game (58.7) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (63.3).

Old Dominion is 2-0 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

South Alabama's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.7 points.

The Jaguars record 63.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 52.0 the Monarchs give up.

South Alabama is 7-2 when scoring more than 52.0 points.

Old Dominion has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.

This year the Jaguars are shooting 38.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Monarchs give up.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56) Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG% Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

South Alabama Schedule