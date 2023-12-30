Saturday's contest features the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) clashing at Mitchell Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-55 win for Old Dominion.

The Jaguars head into this contest on the heels of a 68-34 loss to Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 62, South Alabama 55

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Jaguars defeated the SE Louisiana Lions 67-60 on December 15.

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 153) on December 15

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 268) on November 29

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 271) on November 25

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 297) on December 8

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 340) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56) Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG% Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 63.4 points per game (229th in college basketball) and allowing 63.3 (167th in college basketball).

The Jaguars are posting 65.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, South Alabama is giving up 61.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 64.5.

