Will South Alabama be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes South Alabama's full tournament resume.

How South Alabama ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-1 NR NR 299

South Alabama's best wins

In its best victory of the season, South Alabama beat the SE Louisiana Lions in a 67-60 win on December 15. In the victory against SE Louisiana, Michiyah Simmons dropped a team-best 16 points. Kelsey Thompson contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 234/RPI) on November 29

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 304/RPI) on December 8

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on November 25

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 358/RPI) on November 9

South Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, South Alabama has been given the 263rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Jaguars' 17 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to South Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

South Alabama's next game

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

