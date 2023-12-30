As they get ready to meet the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) on Saturday, December 30 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Their -17 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-110) Predators (-110) 6

