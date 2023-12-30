2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Alabama March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of North Alabama and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How North Alabama ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|268
North Alabama's best wins
North Alabama's signature win this season came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in the RPI. North Alabama secured the 61-59 win at home on November 18. KJ Johnson led the offense against Jacksonville State, tallying 23 points. Next on the team was Damien Forrest with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on November 9
- 86-71 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 313/RPI) on November 30
- 76-64 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 334/RPI) on December 13
North Alabama's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), North Alabama is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.
- The Lions have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, North Alabama has been given the 290th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Lions have six games left against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- When it comes to North Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
North Alabama's next game
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5
- Total: 144.5 points
