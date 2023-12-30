Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 30?
Will Juuso Parssinen find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Parssinen's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:07
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
