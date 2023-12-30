The Maryland Terrapins are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's Music City Bowl, where they will face the Auburn Tigers. The contest will kick off from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-2.5) 49.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-2.5) 49.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • Auburn has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Maryland has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Terrapins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

