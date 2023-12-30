The Auburn Tigers (9-2) are heavily favored (by 20.5 points) to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -20.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

Auburn has an average point total of 149.7 in its outings this year, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Auburn sports a 4-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-6-0 mark of Chattanooga.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 3 33.3% 83.1 163 66.6 135.4 148.9 Chattanooga 4 40% 79.9 163 68.8 135.4 147.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The 83.1 points per game the Tigers average are 14.3 more points than the Mocs give up (68.8).

Auburn has a 4-4 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 4-5-0 0-3 3-6-0 Chattanooga 4-6-0 0-0 5-5-0

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Chattanooga 14-2 Home Record 9-7 4-8 Away Record 6-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.