Auburn vs. Chattanooga December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) meet the Auburn Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chad Baker: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 11.7 PTS, 1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Donaldson: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 12.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Honor Huff: 17.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|45th
|82.3
|Points Scored
|80.7
|63rd
|67th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|100th
|51st
|40.4
|Rebounds
|39.6
|65th
|24th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|215th
|165th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|10.7
|11th
|10th
|19.1
|Assists
|14.2
|138th
|52nd
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|216th
