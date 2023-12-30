How to Watch Auburn vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Dartmouth vs Vanderbilt (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
- UNC Wilmington vs Arkansas (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M (7:00 PM ET | December 30)
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Mocs allow to opponents.
- Auburn is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs rank 61st.
- The Tigers put up 14.3 more points per game (83.1) than the Mocs allow (68.8).
- Auburn has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Auburn fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn fared worse in home games last year, draining 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|W 91-75
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/2/2024
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.