The Liberty Flames (10-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5 points.

Alabama vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -9.5 153.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points 10 times.

The average total in Alabama's games this year is 169.7, 16.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Alabama has been the favorite in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Crimson Tide have been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

Alabama has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 10 90.9% 92.2 171.4 77.5 137 160.4 Liberty 2 20% 79.2 171.4 59.5 137 136.2

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide put up 92.2 points per game, 32.7 more points than the 59.5 the Flames give up.

Alabama is 6-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall when scoring more than 59.5 points.

Alabama vs. Liberty Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 6-5-0 5-1 8-3-0 Liberty 8-2-0 0-0 5-5-0

Alabama vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Liberty 15-0 Home Record 19-1 9-3 Away Record 6-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.