The Liberty Flames (9-3) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Alabama Players to Watch

Mark Sears: 21.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Nelson: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Aaron Estrada: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Griffen: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mohamed Wague: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Kyle Rode: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Cleveland: 9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaden Metheny: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 5.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Colin Porter: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank 3rd 92.1 Points Scored 79.3 89th 313th 77.6 Points Allowed 59.2 5th 79th 39.2 Rebounds 38.6 91st 46th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 137th 9th 10.8 3pt Made 11 8th 112th 14.7 Assists 17.1 37th 117th 11.1 Turnovers 8.5 8th

