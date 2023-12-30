Will Alabama be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Alabama's complete tournament resume.

How Alabama ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 0-0 NR NR 43

Alabama's best wins

Alabama's best win this season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 19). Alabama secured the 78-73 win on November 24 at a neutral site. The leading point-getter against Louisville was Sarah Ashlee Barker, who compiled 18 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

72-47 over Liberty (No. 102/RPI) on November 26

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 141/RPI) on November 16

70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 144/RPI) on December 17

88-46 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 171/RPI) on December 6

74-69 at home over SFA (No. 184/RPI) on December 9

Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

According to the RPI, Alabama has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Alabama has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, the Crimson Tide have eight wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Alabama is playing the 208th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Crimson Tide have 16 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Alabama's next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

