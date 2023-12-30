The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) visit the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) after losing nine road games in a row. The Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 20.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -20.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Alabama A&M's games this year have had a 157.6-point total on average, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alabama A&M has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama A&M has come away with one win in the 11 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +1400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama A&M has a 6.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 2 20% 73.9 143.7 69.1 156.9 148.8 Alabama A&M 6 50% 69.8 143.7 87.8 156.9 148.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs score an average of 69.8 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 69.1 the Georgia Bulldogs allow.

Alabama A&M has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 1-5 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 Alabama A&M 5-7-0 2-0 8-4-0

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Alabama A&M 13-4 Home Record 9-8 1-10 Away Record 5-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.