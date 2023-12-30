The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) will visit the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) after losing nine consecutive road games. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 24-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Georgia is 5-6-1 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Georgia Bulldogs' 12 games this season have hit the over.

