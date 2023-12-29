The UAB Blazers (5-5) will meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

UAB Players to Watch

Eric Gaines: 13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.4 BLK Javian Davis: 9.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 18.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

18.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Josh Banks: 11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Fletcher Abee: 12.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

UAB Rank UAB AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 187th 74.6 Points Scored 82.4 44th 297th 76.8 Points Allowed 75 275th 103rd 38.4 Rebounds 35.8 220th 32nd 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 97th 338th 5.2 3pt Made 8.8 76th 290th 11.7 Assists 17.3 30th 167th 11.7 Turnovers 12 199th

