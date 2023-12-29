The UAB Blazers (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UAB vs. UNC Asheville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

UAB is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of eight out of the Blazers' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

UNC Asheville is 3-8-0 ATS this year.

Bulldogs games have hit the over five out of 11 times this year.

UAB Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 UAB is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much higher than its computer rankings (205th).

The Blazers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the start of the season to +30000.

UAB's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.