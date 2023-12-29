Shelby County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Shelby County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Helena High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
