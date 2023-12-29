SEC teams will hit the court across two games on Friday's college basketball slate. That includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Mississippi State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29 SEC Network + Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29 SEC Network +

