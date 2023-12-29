How to Watch the Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Colonels allow their opponents to score (61.9).
- Samford is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
- The Colonels put up 17.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).
- Eastern Kentucky is 9-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- When Samford allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 7-5.
- The Colonels shoot 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)
- Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%, 48.2 3PT% (27-for-56)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|LaGrange
|W 76-50
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|L 68-54
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Alabama
|L 69-64
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|1/5/2024
|Cumberland (TN)
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
