Friday's contest between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) and Samford Bulldogs (7-5) going head-to-head at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 69-64 loss to North Alabama.

Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 67, Samford 61

Samford Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bulldogs beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 65-62 on November 11.

Samford has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 160) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 166) on November 14

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 264) on December 3

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 303) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%, 48.2 3PT% (27-for-56)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.3 points per game (272nd in college basketball) and allow 58.5 per outing (77th in college basketball).

