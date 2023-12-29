Saint Clair County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Saint Clair County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.