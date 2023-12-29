Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Filip Forsberg and others in the Detroit Red Wings-Nashville Predators matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Predators vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Forsberg's 16 goals and 22 assists in 35 games for Nashville add up to 38 total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with 29 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 15 assists in 35 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Roman Josi has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

DeBrincat has been a major player for Detroit this season, with 34 points in 35 games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Dylan Larkin has totaled 29 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5 at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

