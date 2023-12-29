Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Okongwu, in his most recent action, had 11 points and six rebounds in a 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Okongwu, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 12.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 7.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 18 20.5 PR -- 16.5 19



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Okongwu has made 3.7 shots per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.

Okongwu's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 104.6.

Giving up 117.9 points per contest, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Kings concede 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

The Kings allow 27.2 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 32 8 7 1 0 1 0 11/23/2022 19 5 7 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.