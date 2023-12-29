Two of the league's top scorers take the court when De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 30.2 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.1) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18).

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.

The Hawks put up an average of 122.3 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 117.9 the Kings allow.

Atlanta is 12-7 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 124.9 points per game, 4.3 more than on the road (120.6). Defensively they give up 126.1 points per game at home, 5.5 more than away (120.6).

In 2023-24 Atlanta is allowing 5.5 more points per game at home (126.1) than away (120.6).

This year the Hawks are collecting more assists at home (26 per game) than away (25.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries