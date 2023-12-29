Elmore County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Elmore County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tallassee High School at Bullock County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
