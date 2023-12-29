DeKalb County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In DeKalb County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roger Bacon at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.