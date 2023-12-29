Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Murray posted 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 118-113 loss versus the Bulls.

We're going to examine Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.2 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.4 PRA -- 30 30.8 PR -- 24.7 25.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 18.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 104.6.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 117.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Kings have conceded 43.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

The Kings give up 27.2 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 35 21 6 4 1 0 3 11/23/2022 35 15 7 4 1 0 3

