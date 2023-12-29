The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dora High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29

3:00 PM CT on December 29 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 29

5:00 PM CT on December 29 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Cold Springs High School