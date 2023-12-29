The South Florida Bulls (6-4) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -16.5 146.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Alabama State's outings this season is 148.3, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.

Alabama State's ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

Alabama State has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Hornets have been at least a +1000 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama State has a 9.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 4 40% 76.9 149.1 69.8 145.9 148.2 Alabama State 4 44.4% 72.2 149.1 76.1 145.9 148.4

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets score just 2.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Bulls give up to opponents (69.8).

Alabama State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 6-4-0 2-1 3-7-0 Alabama State 7-2-0 5-1 4-5-0

Alabama State vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Alabama State 9-9 Home Record 5-5 4-7 Away Record 2-18 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

