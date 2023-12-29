The Alabama State Hornets (4-7) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets have shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
  • Alabama State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 75th.
  • The Hornets' 72.2 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bulls give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Alabama State is 3-1.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama State put up more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (61.7) last season.
  • The Hornets gave up 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 77 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama State drained fewer treys on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (28.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ LSU L 74-56 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/19/2023 USC L 79-59 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/22/2023 @ Auburn L 82-62 Neville Arena
12/29/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
1/2/2024 Johnson (FL) - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
1/6/2024 @ Mississippi Valley State - Harrison HPER Complex

