The Alabama State Hornets (4-7) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Alabama State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 75th.

The Hornets' 72.2 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Alabama State is 3-1.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama State put up more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (61.7) last season.

The Hornets gave up 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 77 away.

Beyond the arc, Alabama State drained fewer treys on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (28.9%).

