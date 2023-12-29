Friday's contest between the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-6) squaring off at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sugar Bears, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 29.

Last time out, the Bulldogs lost 63-52 to Texas State on Wednesday.

Alabama A&M vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 65, Alabama A&M 62

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season, a 62-56 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 228) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 228) on November 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 281) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 345) on December 10

80-43 over Chicago State (No. 356) on December 18

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.1 FG% Darian Burgin: 9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Kaylah Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Asianae Nicholson: 3.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 60.2 points per game (275th in college basketball) and giving up 61.1 (119th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Bulldogs have fared better at home this season, scoring 67.0 points per game, compared to 52.4 per game away from home.

Alabama A&M is giving up 50.3 points per game this season at home, which is 22.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (73.0).

