Tuscaloosa County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northridge High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
