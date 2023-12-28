SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWAC teams will take the court across two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Alcorn State Braves taking on the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alabama State Hornets at Miami Hurricanes
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ACC Network X
|Alcorn State Braves at DePaul Blue Demons
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|-
