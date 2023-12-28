Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Saint Clair County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saint Clair County High School at Moody High School