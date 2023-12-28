There is high school basketball action in Morgan County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prattville Christian Academy at Decatur High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28

2:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Homewood High School