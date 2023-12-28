Lauderdale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lauderdale County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert Heights High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brilliant High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.