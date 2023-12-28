Fayette County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fayette County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
