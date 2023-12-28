Thursday's contest that pits the Miami Hurricanes (9-1) versus the Alabama State Hornets (0-10) at Watsco Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-48 in favor of Miami (FL), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Hornets' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 110-45 loss to Florida State.

Alabama State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Alabama State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 84, Alabama State 48

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets have zero wins against D1 opponents this season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hornets are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Alabama State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Whitney Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.3 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets have a -433 scoring differential, falling short by 43.3 points per game. They're putting up 47.6 points per game, 359th in college basketball, and are allowing 90.9 per outing to rank 360th in college basketball.

